Peter J. Cahill, 56, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died June 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Karen D. Gilmore, 74, of Winchester, died June 15, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy J. Gilmore.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Christine R. Harmon, 72, of Stephens City, died June 17, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Harmon.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Jeffrey S. Light, 58, of Winchester, died June 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Geraldine M. Martin, 76, of Winchester, died June 16, 2023, at her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Martin.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Mavis D. Tusing, 84, of Mathias, West Virginia, died June 18, 2023; at her home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Virginia D. Unger, 90, of Winchester, died June 15, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Unger Sr.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.