Death notices for June 22 Jun 22, 2023

Lloyd E. Rinker, 91, of Augusta, West Virginia, died June 18, 2023, at V.A. Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV. Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
