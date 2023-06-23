Dennis Clark, 63, of Clear Brook, died June 19, 2023, at VA Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Terry E. Funkhouser Sr., 74, of Stephens City, died June 21, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Surviving is his wife, Patty Funkhouser.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Charlotte E. Merritt, 92, of Baker, West Virginia, died June 20, 2023, at E. A. Hawse Health Care.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Richard W. Reid, 93, of Strasburg, died June 21, 2023, at Greenfield Reflections, Strasburg.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
