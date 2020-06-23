DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 7:54 am
James S. Kniceley Jr., 89, of Frederick County, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Kniceley.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.