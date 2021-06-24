John P. Alkire Sr., died June 20, 2021, at home.
He is survived by his wife Madie Alkire.
Arrangements by the McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Steven W. Flohr, 68, of Augusta, West Virginia, died June 22, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Joseph Griffith, 82, of Front Royal, died June 22, 2021, at his home. VET!
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Griffith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Henry A. Meile, 75, of Augusta, West Virginia, died June 20, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
