Bradley T. Athey, 42, of Winchester, died June 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Harley P. Baldwin, 66, of Romney, West Virginia, died June 21, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Nathan D. Cate, 64, of Stephenson, died June 19, 2020, in Clarke County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna K. Cate.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Joseph A. Hockman, 73, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn E. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home, Wardensville.
Helen E. Mason, 54, of Winchester, died June 16, 2020, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Peggy J. Miller, 86, of Stephens City, died June 21, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston D. Miller.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Joan E. Reed, 62, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, died June 22, 2020, at Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, West Virginia.
She is survived by her companion, Oscar Bettis.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Pamela K. Shingleton, 53, of Augusta, West Virginia, died June 21, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Pedro C. Velasquez, 46, of Winchester, died June 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Maria S. Zavala.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
