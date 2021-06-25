Lucille Anderson, 89, of High View, West Virginia, died June 23, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. Anderson.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
David W. Orndorff, 83, of Clear Brook, died June 20, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Viola L. Orndorff.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
John I. Seifert, 44, of Boyce, died June 18, 2021, in Clarke County.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie A. Seifert.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
