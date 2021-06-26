DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Considerable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 26, 2021 @ 8:34 am
Joette L. Clark, 68, of Stephenson, died June 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Clark.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.