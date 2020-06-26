Shirley E. Bartlett, 84, of Winchester, died June 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
William F. Cross, 95, of Winchester, died June 24, 2020, in a local nursing home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie E. Cross.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Bessie L. Giffin, 93, of Winchester, died June 24, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Giffin.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Joseph A. Hockman, 73, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died June 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn E. Hockman.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
Larry E. Kerns, 57, of Winchester, died June 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Kerns.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
