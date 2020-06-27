Thomas P. Jordan, 81, of Winchester, died June 22, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Jordan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Anne R. Peyton, 85, of Winchester, died June 25, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Beverly S. Peyton.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
RJ Turner, 73, of Frederick County, died June 25, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Turner.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Mary L. Williams, 90, of Winchester, died June 23, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Williams.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.