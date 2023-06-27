John T. Earley, 92, of Winchester, died June 22, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Louis D. Eye II, 79, of Stephens City, died June 23, 2023, in his residence. (VET!!)
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Eye.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Dennis C. Jenkins, 75, of Winchester, died June 21, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Donna M. Jenkins.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Robert S. Lamberson, 66, of Winchester, died June 23, 2023, in his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna T. Lamberson.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donald N. Larrick Sr., 95, of WInchester, died June 25, 2023, in his residence. (VET!!)
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy G. Larrick.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Mary L. Mauck, 83, of Front Royal, died June 24, 2023, at English Meadows, Lavender Hills Senior Living, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
