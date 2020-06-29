Emily E. Shipe, 26, of Winchester, died June 25, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Charles W. Washington Sr., 74, of Winchester, died June 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Y. Washington.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Steven L. Weber, 54, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died June 25, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Amy J. Weber.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
Anna M. Werner, 81, of Estero, Florida, died June 26, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, Ollie Werner.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.