Thelma A. Coles, 91, of DeKalb, Illinois, died June 20, 2020, in DeKalb.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Coles.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Hazel M. Esser, 79, of Frederick County, died June 28, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence C. Esser.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
John F. McGuire, 90, of Winchester, died June 26, 2020, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine McGuire.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Violet E. Smith, 81, of Winchester, died June 27, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Smith.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
