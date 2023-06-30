William A. Mayhew, 90, of Romney, West Virginia, died June 27, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 1:03 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.