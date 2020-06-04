DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 1:33 pm
Buna B. Lichliter, 83, of Frederick County, died June 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carson M. Lichliter.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
