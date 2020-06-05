Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.