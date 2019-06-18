Edgar Boling, 87, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Matthews Boling.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Roy Lee Hogan Sr., 88, of Frederick County, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Spring Arbor Senior Living.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Hogan.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
