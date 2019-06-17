Bonnie Lee Fries Byrd, 73, of Indian Land, S.C., formerly of Winchester, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, S.C.
Ona Lee Conkey, 71, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility, Kearneysville, W.Va.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Lee Conkey Sr.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Berkeley Springs.
Robert Joseph Lyttle, 61, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynne O’Neill Lyttle.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Janice Ann McConnell, 67, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Victor McConnell.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
Robert Allen “Bobby” Miller, 80, of Stephens City, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Fox Trail Assisted Living.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Shiley.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Thomas Ronald Spears, 80, of Berryville, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in INOVA Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Delores Linkenhoger Spears.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Carroll Bishop “Chuck” Streit, 59, of Winchester, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
