Georgia Mae Anderson, 73, of Winchester, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home.
Julie Allison Crosby, 50, of Winchester, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Winchester.
Surviving is her mother, Allison Crosby.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Paul Lee Loar, 89, of Kirby, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Augusta, W.Va.
Betty C. Verret, 90, formerly of Frederick County, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Sunrise at Bon Air in Richmond.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Roy A. Verret.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
