Sylvia S. Byrne, 82, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., died Monday, June 24, 2019, in her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith K. Byrne.
Arrangements are by Royston Funeral Home, Middleburg.
Perry “Pete” Heltzel, 65, of Wardensville, W.Va., died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, A. Jane Heltzel.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
Patricia Lorraine “Pat” Jacobs, 84 of Berryville, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lumpee Jacobs.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Marc Douglas Kendall, 67, of Winchester, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his spouse, John R. Kendall.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Jennifer Christine (Desser) Neal, 41, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Duane Neal.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Jose Monserrate “Pepito” Ortiz Jr., 83, of Winchester, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Luz Villamil Florido.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.