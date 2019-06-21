Janet Sue Carter died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, William F. Carter Jr.
Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, Leesburg.
Dennis J. Mather, 68, of Frederick County, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Mather.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James Henry Merriner Jr., 84, of Winchester, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Dorsey Merriner.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
