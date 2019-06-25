Jo Ann McFarland Braithwaite, 71, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Braithwaite
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
William Harold “Bill” Demarest, 64, of Middletown, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cora Ella Dickerson, 84, of Winchester, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Dickerson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Linda Guard Ebersole, 71, of Stephens City, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Douglas Ebersole.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Rosemarie Leisch Gibson, 56, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Junior Gibson.
William Patrick “Mac” McCauley, 71, of Front Royal, died Sunday, June 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Senf McCauley.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Frank Robert Scheder, 83, of Frederick County, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Scheder.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Nick J. Sempeles, 81, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hilltop House Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
