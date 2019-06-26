Ruby L. Beck, 84, of White Post, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Walter Beck Sr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Judith Ann Berg, 53, of Augusta, W.Va., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Deanna Genevieve Bowman, 71, of Rio, W.Va., died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Debra Sue Dovel, 61, of Inwood, W.Va., died Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Berkeley Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hilton Dovel.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, South Berkeley Chapel, Inwood.
Gary Roger Funk Sr., 69, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Patsy Lee Grim, 78, of White Post, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. Grim.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Donna Gail Williams, 64, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
