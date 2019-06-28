Margaret Wilson Denison, 94, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Denison.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Howard Franklin Locke Jr., 81, of Boyce, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Carole Combs Locke.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Susie Ann Stotler, 71, of Morgan County, W.Va., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph W. Stotler.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
