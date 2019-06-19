C. Lloyd Broadstreet, 79, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Helene Gremel.
Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
Brittany Nicole Fairman, 22, died Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Rickey Lee Landis, 33, of Front Royal, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Aiken, S.C.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Kenneth William Mitchell, 45, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Keena R. Mitchell.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Nancy Rickett Plott, 85, of Stephens City, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Stephen Plott.
Arrangements are by Loving Funeral Home, Covington.
Betty Frances Prather, 84 of Inwood, W.Va., died Monday, June 17, 2019, at home.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Prather.
Arrangements are by Rosedale Funeral Home & Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg.
David Warren “Dave” Temple, 47, of Frederick County, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.