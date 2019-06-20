Nancy L. McClanahan Andrick, 80, of Winchester, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John Andrick Sr.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Charlotte Ann Boyd, 80, of Stephenson, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Boyd.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
William T. “Bill” Callas Sr., 74, of Stephens City, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Roy “Elwood” Park, 90, of Augusta, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eldora Pepper Park.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
Hilda May Rutherford, 93, of Berryville, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in a local nursing home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Childs Rutherford.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Ruth Trangeled Sorensen, 75, of Yellow Spring, W.Va., died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Keld A. Sorensen.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
