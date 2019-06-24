William Oliver Cagle, 85, of Winchester, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Consulate Nursing Home, Woodstock.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Barb Cagle.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
James Ersel Pugh, 87, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va., died Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Berkeley Springs Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Herbert Abraham “Sonny” Veach, 89, of Augusta, W.Va., died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
