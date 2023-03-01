Cheryl D. Alter, 68, of Frederick County, died Feb. 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Alter.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Albert H. Clark Jr., 79, of Cross Junction, died Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John B. Forloines Jr., 95, of Mathias, West Virginia, died Feb. 25, 2023 at Grant Memorial Hospital, Petersburg, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
Karleen Heinemann, 93, of Front Royal, died Feb. 23, 2023, at Lavender Hills, Front Royal.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jerald Keister, 86, of Hagerstown, Maryland, died Feb. 27, 2023 at Willow Tree Healthcare Center, Charles Town, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Ronald T. Schall, 85, of Winchester, died Feb. 26, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. (VET!!)
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Schall.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jacob G. Seal Jr., 67, of Winchester, died Feb. 28, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
