James E. Brasell, 73, of Potomac Falls, died March 9, 2021, in Haymarket.
He is survived by his wife, Mincha K. Brasell.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Philip J. Burns, 74, of Winchester, died March 9, 2021, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Gerald W. Fishel, 75, of Wardensville, West Virginia, died March 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Fishel.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
William R. Jackson, 76, of Augusta, West Virginia, died March 6, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
Ross E. Knee, 90, of Winchester, died March 8, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. VET!!
He is survived by his wife, Betty Knee.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Susan C. Lee, 84, of Frederick County, died March 8, 2021, at Spring Arbor of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Lee, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Linda S. Montgomery, 73 of Levels, West Virginia, died March 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardstown, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Montgomery Sr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Devonté Q. Vaughan, 28, died March 5, 2021.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
