Death notices for March 14 Mar 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Swartz, 92, of Winchester, died March 12, 2022, in Winchester.Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war US official: Russia seeking military aid from China Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine' What happens when all the student volunteers disappear? US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia How Noem's struggles at home may enhance White House chances W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat More News from the Associated Press Local News Shenandoah County to celebrate 250th anniversary with birthday party Valley Health easing patient visitation guidelines The WoW factor: Students to explore local career opportunities Business Briefcase Keep your snow shovel handy: Up to 5 inches of snow in today's forecast Silva new executive director of Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Virginia Governor's Cup announces gold, silver, bronze winners Settlement offered in deadly crash Badge bicentennial: Winchester police mark 200th anniversary Supervisor Graber storms out of joint meeting with School Board AP National Sports AP source: Slugger Nelson Cruz, Nationals agree on 1-yr deal NBA-leading Suns rout Lakers; James reaches 10,000 assists Yanks get Donaldson from Twins in trade for Sánchez, Urshela Picking the bracket: Big Ten resurgence, but title goes West South Carolina the top overall seed in women's NCAA Tournament, N.C. State, Stanford and Louisville also get No. 1 seeds Death Notices Hilda Louise Smallwood Catlett Glendon Allen “Smitty” Smith Sr. Death notices for March 14 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.