Death notices for March 19 Mar 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Myrtle V. Mayhew, 80, of Romney, West Virginia, died March 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News Denied easy victory, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine First woman on high court, O'Connor faced little opposition Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88 Ousted Tennessee senator sentenced to probation for fraud US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise Oligarchs drop defamation lawsuit over Trump-Russia dossier US education secretary to Florida LGBTQ kids: Got your back Colorado Senate hopeful 'argumentative' with police at party General: Iran, Israel missile strikes put US troops at risk House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair More News from the Associated Press Local News Gonzalez elected chairman of Winchester Republican Committee Work underway on Trex headquarters Buildings eyed for apartments added to Landmarks Register Former Front Royal resident killed in Texas Correction Man wounded in machete attack outside autopark Letter to the editor: Briscoe historical marker a community effort 10% raise for school staff not part of Clarke County's budget proposal Frederick County Planning Commission tables tables rezoning for gas station/convenience store Tax rate hikes included in Clarke County's proposed FY23 budget AP National Sports Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton dies at age 67 Wisconsin outlasts Colgate 67-60 as Davis leads comeback Suns rout Bulls, move closer to wrapping up top spot in NBA TCU gets first NCAA win since 1987 with rout of Seton Hall Ground storm forces two Iditarod mushers to seek rescue Death Notices Charles J. “Chuckie” Renner Jr. Janice M. Bradley Jim McGill “Big Jim” “Mac” “Pappy” Richard "Dick" Merrill Wheeler Granville Lee Donald Donivan Emory Wilson Peggy A. Ritenour Death notices for March 19 Gordon K. Denmark Bettelou McAboy Reynolds Karen Susan Burroughs Death notices for March 18 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.