Alice E. Creager, 93, of Richmond, died Feb. 26, 2021.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Richard A. Jenkins Sr., 77, of Frederick County, died Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Jenkins.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Katherine R. Lynn, 81, of Frederick County, died Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Lynn, Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Stephen B. Marlowe, 74, of Winchester, died Jan. 9, 2021. VET!!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Marlowe.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Flora S. L. Stonebraker, 81, of Winchester, died Feb. 28, 2021, at the Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stonebraker.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virignia.
Alma K. Updike, 90, of Stephenson, died Feb. 27, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virignia.
Kenneth E. Williams, 82, of Winchester, died Feb. 26, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
