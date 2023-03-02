Wayne L. Anthony, 77, of Winchester died March 1, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Donna D. Anthony.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Martha E. Funkhouser, 86, of Baker, West Virginia, died Feb. 27, 2023, at Hampshire Center, Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, W.Va.
John F. Lawlor, 78, of Mathias, West Virginia, died Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Cecil G. Smith, 91, of Mathias, West Virginia, died Feb. 27, 2023 at Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.