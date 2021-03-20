Diane S. Boiler, 65, of Arlington, died March 15, 2021, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington.
She is survived by her husband Robert S. Boiler.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, West Virginia.
Charles K. Dunlap, 90, of Clear Brook, died March 17, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Dunlap.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Clarence F. “Salty” Hoover, 95, of Winchester, died March 18, 2021, at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Delores C. Hoover.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Calvin D. Luttrell, 93, of Winchester, died March 18, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Luttrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Helen M. Taylor, 80, of Leesburg, died March 18, 2021, in Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
