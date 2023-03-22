Timothy W. Dillow Jr., 36, of Winchester, died March 21, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Joe Forrester, 90, of Berryville, died March 17, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Forrester.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Carol R. Treece, 90, of Winchester, died March 17, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
