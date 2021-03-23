Michael A. Alexander, 66, of Winchester, died March 19, 2021, in his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah E. Alexander.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Lynn W. Clem, 76, of White Post, died March 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Clem.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Pamela L. Harden, 67, of Cross Junction, died March 21, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Thuril G. Keller Sr., 81, of Winchester, died March 15, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret E. Keller.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Evelyn L. Perry, 92, of Winchester, died March 18, 2021, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Perry.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
