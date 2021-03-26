Betty J. Good, 84, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died March 23, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Good.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Eleni M. Langas, 54, of Cambridge, Maryland, died March 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
Betty S. Shackelford, 84, of Winchester, died March 24, 2021, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Shackelford.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.