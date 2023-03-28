June M. Cutts, 83, of Round Hill, died March 23, 2023, at Inova Loudoun Hospital- Cornwall Campus, Leesburg.
She is survived by her husband, James M. Cutts.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Stephen G. Daniels Jr., 43, of Berkley Springs, West Virginia, died March 23, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Judith L. DeFazio, age 77, died March 23, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, West Virginia.
Ramon C. Estrada, 60, of Winchester, died March 24, 2023, in his residence.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Kenneth J. Herron, 88, of Boyce, died March 26, 2023, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara S. Herron.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
