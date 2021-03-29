Margie D. Belt, 99, of Romney, West Virginia, died March 27, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, WV.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Richard A. Feathers Sr., 63, of Winchester, died March 26, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky Feathers.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Carl Nichols, 81, of White Post, died March 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Anita D. Simpson, 59, of Winchester, died March 27, 2021, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Simpson.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Phyllis E. Tharpe, 83, of Frederick County, died March 27, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester.
She is survived by her husband, William M. Tharpe
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Winchester.
Rena S. Virts, 58, of Winchester, died March 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
