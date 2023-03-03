Brenda K. Effler, 66, of Winchester, died March 1, 2023, in her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Michael E. Effler.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Rob Owings, 55, of Winchester, died Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Robert M. Pinkard, 66, of Romney, West Virginia, March 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Jay S. Peyton Sr., of Marion, AR, died Feb. 27, 2023, at Methodist Hospital, Memphis, TN.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Peyton.
