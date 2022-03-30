Death notices for March 30 Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dillon R. Dean, 28, of Strasburg, died March 25, 2022, at his home.Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest AP News How China's TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda GOP's Senate campaign chief won't back down from party fight GOP's Senate campaign chief won't back down from party fight Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants EXPLAINER: What the law says about presidential records Russian pledge to scale back in Ukraine draws skepticism How China's TikTok, Facebook influencers push propaganda Saudi-offered, rebel-rejected cease-fire starts in Yemen war Kentucky lawmakers give final passage to charter school bill China's Afghan ambitions on show at multinational meetings More News from the Associated Press Local News Red Cross delivers long-overdue thanks to Vietnam vets A pair among Bradford pear trees Pedal power Clarke County sheriff: Having more deputies would help 'greatly' Charges pending in school bathroom assault Berryville won't stop children playing in streets — for now Juvenile accused of sexual assault Sights on a spring chore Laurel Center plans events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month Driver charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal crash that killed Boyce man AP National Sports George returns, Clippers rally in 4th, beat Jazz 121-115 Texas A&M beats Washington St to reach NIT title game at MSG Colorado beats Calgary 2-1 in clash of West division leaders Xavier outlasts St. Bonaventure 84-78 in NIT semifinals Whitmore, Whitehead lead East over West in McDonald's game Death Notices Bradley S. Patton Naomi Louise Anderson Glenda Jeanette “Jean” Fontes Ruth B. Rinker Beverly R. Weatherholtz Death notices for March 30 Rev. Malcolm Van de Riet Death notices for March 29 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.