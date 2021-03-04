DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 48F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 4, 2021 @ 2:54 pm
Ruth V. Lee, 88, of Winchester, died Feb. 27, 2021, at Hilltop, InSpirit Senior Living.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lee.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.