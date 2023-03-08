Larry W. Bryant, 72, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died March 6, 2023, in Reston Hospital Center.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

John A. Casey, 61, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died March 3, 2023 at Frederick Health Hospital, Frederick, Maryland.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Peggy V. Hart, 82, of High View, West Virginia, died March 5, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.

