Wilson A. Marcey, 82 of Browntown, died March 5, 2023, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn L. Marcey.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

Helen M. Rinker, 74, of Winchester, died March 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.

Barrynell Williams, 70, of Winchester, died March 6, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.

