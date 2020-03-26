Janet P. Malone, 73, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of Winchester, died March 23, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Francisco M. Prieto, 87, of Winchester died March 24, 2020, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Aurelia M. Vazquez.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Frances L. Russell, 76, of Frederick County, died March 24, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Russell Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
