Rena M. Haines, 81 of Augusta, West Virginia, died March 27, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her husband Elridge T. Haines Sr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home Augusta, WV.
William C. Poland, 80, of Toms Brook, died March 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife O. Virginia Poland.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
Loreina P. Sirk, 78, of Romney, West Virginia, died March 26, 2020, at Hampshire Center in Romney, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman W. Sirk Sr.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
