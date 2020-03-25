Geneva Cather, 86, of Frederick County, died March 22, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth F. Cather Jr.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Wayne C. Lee, 73, of Mountain Falls, died March 21, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Raymond R. Lind Sr., 70, of Stephenson, died March 23, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are with Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Corey R. Majtyka, 49, of Middleburg, died March 22, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.