William E. Broyles, Jr., age 60, of Great Cacapon, West Virginia, died March 6, 2020, at WVUH Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.
 
He is survived by his wife, Ola K. Broyles.
 
Arrangements by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs.

John R. Lescalleet, 70, of Stephens City, died March 6, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Lescalleet.

Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.

Arbona H. Loy, 87, of Romney, West Virginia, died March 8, 2020, in her home.
 
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.

Hilda G. Peacoe, 72, of Winchester, died March 7, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Peacoe.

Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.

