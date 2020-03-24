Sharon M. Dickson, 72, of Winchester, died March 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dickson Sr.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
James M. Fansler, 76, of White Post, died March 23, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Velva R.Fansler.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Ethelyn O. Lambott, 82, of Stephens City, died March 22, 2020, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lambott.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Peggy S. Louk, 61, of Winchester, died March 19, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Chester E. Luttrell Sr., 62, of Morgan County, West Virginia, died March 22, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Frances J. Luttrell.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Beatrice M. Moore, 98, of Winchester, died March 20, 2020, at a local nursing facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Moore.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Muriel G. Simanek, 93, of Winchester, died March 23, 2020, in the Lynn Care Center, Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene S. Simanek.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
