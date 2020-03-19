Travis J. Garcia, 34, of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died March 14, 2020, at Western Maryland Regional Medical Center in Cumberland, Maryland.
He is survived by his wife, Kendra Lynette S. Garcia.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
Mary L. Hook, 87, of Leesburg, formerly of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died March 15, 2020, at the Berkeley Springs Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Hook.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home, Paw Paw.
